Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 618,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.