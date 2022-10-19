Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

