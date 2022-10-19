Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.28.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $193.73 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.09.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

