Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.7 %

GIL opened at $31.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 189.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 96,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 186,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 339,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after buying an additional 1,497,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

