International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
IGT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
International Game Technology Stock Performance
Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
