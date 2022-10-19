International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

IGT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

