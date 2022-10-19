Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $328.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.20. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

