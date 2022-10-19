Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.25. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 530.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $191,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

