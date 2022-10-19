Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT at $221.62

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in BioNTech by 66.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.18.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.98 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

