Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$111.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$81.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$37.90 and a 12 month high of C$109.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.14.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 11.8200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.