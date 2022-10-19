Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £144.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £144.60 ($174.72).

FLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($164.33) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £109.15 ($131.89) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a twelve month high of £146.85 ($177.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a market capitalization of £19.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,148.82.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.