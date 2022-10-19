Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) PT at $22.86

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CNX opened at $17.93 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.84 million. Analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

