Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $35.47

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Phreesia Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PHR stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $107,738. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

