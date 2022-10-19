BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

BT Group Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

