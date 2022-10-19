Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 36.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 1,525,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $366.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.