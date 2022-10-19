Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Paysafe has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.46.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.91 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $37,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $80,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $595,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $34,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

