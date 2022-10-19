Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $24.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

UDMY stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.45.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $153.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $49,687.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,294,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,269.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $49,687.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,294,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,269.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $168,641. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Udemy by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

