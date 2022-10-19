Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Groupon Stock Performance

GRPN opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Groupon has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Groupon will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth $55,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth $162,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

