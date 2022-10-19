TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.88.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.55. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.69%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

