Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Decreases By 8.0%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 2.8 %

HFBL opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts.

