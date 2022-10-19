Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 73.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 327,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 138,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 86.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

