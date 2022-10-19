Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of KR stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 73.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 327,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 138,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 86.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
