BTIG Research Lowers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $97.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NARI. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $75.76 on Monday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -261.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,838 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.