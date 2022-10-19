FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INFY. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

