Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Rubicon Technology

In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

