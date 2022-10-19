Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Critical Review

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enphase Energy and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $1.38 billion 24.64 $145.45 million $1.43 175.82 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 163.31 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 5 19 0 2.79 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enphase Energy and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus price target of $274.91, indicating a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 11.71% 56.60% 11.69% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,007.25% N/A -116.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

