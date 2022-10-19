Critical Survey: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) vs. ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Battalion Oil and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Battalion Oil currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.90%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and ZaZa Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.71 -$28.32 million ($2.53) -4.92 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -11.68% 70.97% 2.51% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Battalion Oil beats ZaZa Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

(Get Rating)

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.