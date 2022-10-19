Comparing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endava and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 1 7 0 2.88 RumbleON 0 1 3 0 2.75

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $106.11, suggesting a potential upside of 47.54%. RumbleON has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.55%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Endava.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

52.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Endava shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endava and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $871.63 million 4.60 $110.61 million $1.92 37.46 RumbleON $934.73 million 0.24 -$9.73 million ($0.45) -31.13

Endava has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endava, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Endava has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 12.64% 21.48% 14.58% RumbleON 1.28% 3.21% 1.27%

Summary

Endava beats RumbleON on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. It also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

