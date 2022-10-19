Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) & Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Head-To-Head Survey

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hub Group and Radiant Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hub Group presently has a consensus target price of $95.56, indicating a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Hub Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hub Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radiant Logistics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.2% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hub Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hub Group and Radiant Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $4.23 billion 0.61 $171.47 million $9.37 7.98 Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.19 $46.64 million $0.92 6.30

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics. Radiant Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Group and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 6.32% 22.89% 12.78% Radiant Logistics 3.15% 34.50% 12.57%

Summary

Hub Group beats Radiant Logistics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 1,000 tractors and 4,600 trailers to its customers, as well as the driver staffing, management, and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 43,750 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 450 refrigerated, 53-foot containers; and leased approximately 250 dry, 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including materials management and distribution services, as well as customs house brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Radiant Canada, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.