Critical Analysis: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) versus MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Similarweb has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Similarweb and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Similarweb currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 197.67%. Given Similarweb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than MassRoots.

This table compares Similarweb and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 3.48 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -5.47 MassRoots $10,000.00 69,482.07 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -52.99% -117.85% -36.13% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MassRoots beats Similarweb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

