Analyzing Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.25 billion 0.28 $80.00 million $0.77 32.90

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Edible Garden and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Edible Garden currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 416.35%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.85% 2.11% 1.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. It offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. The company also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

