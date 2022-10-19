ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $669.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. Research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter valued at $255,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

