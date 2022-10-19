Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.46. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

