Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €267.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Allianz Trading Up 0.0 %
ALV opened at €170.28 ($173.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €186.69. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
