Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Declines By 7.9%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,702.0 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTF opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

