Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

