Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.57%.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.
