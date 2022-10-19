Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 1.0 %

Dril-Quip stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $732.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,263.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at $956,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $247,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $269,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $75,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $202,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

