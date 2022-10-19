Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Down 7.9% in September

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

