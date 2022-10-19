Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Update

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,108 shares of company stock valued at $493,451. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 27.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 139,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 268.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

