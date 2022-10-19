American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

