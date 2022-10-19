UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $592.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $588.00 to $592.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $522.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.79 and a 200-day moving average of $513.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $423.40 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

