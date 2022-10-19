FY2023 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE AOS opened at $51.76 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 53,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

