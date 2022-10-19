Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

IPG opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,040,000 after buying an additional 161,752 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.