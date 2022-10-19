Columbia Banking System (COLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.77 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.2 %
Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
