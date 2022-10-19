Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

