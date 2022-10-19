Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

