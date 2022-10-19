Pool (POOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $4.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $318.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.91. Pool has a twelve month low of $300.00 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pool

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pool by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,144,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pool by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

