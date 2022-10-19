Watsco (WSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $257.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.02. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Watsco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 136.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.40.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

