OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in OneMain by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in OneMain by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,674,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $32.08 on Friday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

