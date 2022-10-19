Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Target Price at GBX 507.86

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 507.86 ($6.14).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on 888 shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 28,015 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06). In related news, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($28,516.19). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 28,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06).
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.
