Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $8.97 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

