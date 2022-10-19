Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $70.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 785.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of CDAY opened at $58.32 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

